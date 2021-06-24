Andhra Pradesh registers 4981 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 4981 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Thursday against the tests conducted for about 88,622 people. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,67,071. While coming to the fatalities, 38 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,490.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 6404 new recoveries while the active cases stand at 49,683.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 943 cases followed by 854 in Chittoor and 593 in West Godavari district respectively while Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 60.



The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus on Thursday to this end. The state has conducted, 2,14,49,636 corona diagnostic tests so far.



