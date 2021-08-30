Andhra Pradesh registers 878 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths today - 30 August, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has reported 878 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 20,13,001 while the death toll has increased to 13,838 with 13 new deaths in the last twenty four hours including four in Krishna three in Chittoor, one each in East Godavari, Prakasam, Kadapa and Guntur districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 1182 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 19,84,301 and there are currently 14,862 active cases.



According to district wise data, Chittoor reported 255 new infections on Friday, followed by East Godavari with 166 and Prakasam 96. While Kurnool district has logged less number of cases with 3.



Andhra Pradesh conducted 41,174 Covid-19 tests till Sunday amassing a total of 2.66 crore tests. The positivity rate is around 2-3% for the last few weeks while the state's recovery rate stands at 98.6%.







