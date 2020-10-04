Reopening of schools puts students in Coronavirus risk: TDP MLA Anagani Satya Prasad

Amaravati: TDP MLA Anagani Satya Prasad demanded the State Government not to endanger the lives of children by reopening the schools in the midst of Coronavirus infection, in a statement on Sunday.

Satya Prasad said that it was wrong to open the schools at a time when even the YSRCP Ministers and MLAs were not coming out of their homes afraid of getting infected with the dreaded disease.

The MLA accused the Government of adamantly reopening the schools for the sake of a publicity stunt for the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme. The ruling party leaders should think carefully whether it was correct to put the lives of children at risk.

He urged the Government to deliver the Vidya Kanuka benefits and books directly to the homes of the children if it was really committed to the programme. It was unfortunate that over 200 students fell victim to the Coronavirus in the State, he added.