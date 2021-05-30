Andhra Pradesh reports 13,400 new coronavirus cases and 94 deaths

Among 84,232 people underwent corona tests in the last 24 hours, 13,400 people were newly diagnosed with corona positive taking the tally to 16,85,142. The Department of Health has released the Health Bulletin to this extent.

In the last 24 hours, 21,133 people have been discharged by which 15,08,515 people have been discharged on overall and there are currently 1,65,718 active cases in the state. Corona tests have been performed on 1,91,72,843 people so far in the state.



The district wise data shows that Srikakulam has registered 623, Vizianagaram 362, Visakhapatnam1054, East Godavari 2598, West Godavari 968, Krishna 858, Guntur 848, Prakasam 838, Nellore 652, Chittoor 1971, Anantapur 1215, Kurnool 712, YSR Kadapa district 701 respectively..



Meanwhile, according to district-wise deaths in the last 24 hours were 94 fatalities reported in the state in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 10,832.