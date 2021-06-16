Andhra Pradesh reports 6617 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths 

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a decline for the last month. Meanwhile, the deaths have also seen a drastic fall from the last four days with 57 fatalities on Wednesday. According to the health bulletin released a while ago, in the last 24 hours, 1,01,534 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 6617 were diagnosed with coronavirus positive taking the total number of cases to 18,26,751.

On the other hand, 10,228 people have recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 17,43,176. Currently there are 71,466 active cases. As many as 2.07 crore people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.



Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 1397 cases followed by 829 in West Godavari, 780 in Chittoor district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered least number of cases with 217 in Kurnool.



