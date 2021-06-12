Andhra Pradesh reports 6,952 new Covid cases, 58 deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh registered a Covid-19 positivity rate of 6.4 per cent, the lowest in close to two months, as the state recorded 6,952 new cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The latest bulletin said 11,577 persons recovered from the infection while 58 more succumbed in 24 hours. The state Covid-19 chart now showed 18,03,074 positives, 16,99,775 recoveries and 11,882 deaths. The number of active cases came down further to 91,417.

Indicating a slowdown of the infection spread, the last one lakh cases came in 11 days after the previous came in seven.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 1,08,616 samples were tested in the state, which turned out a positivity rate of 6.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

Chittoor (1,199) and East Godavari (1,167) continued to report a high number of fresh cases while the remaining 11 districts added less than 700 each. Prakasam district recorded the highest number of 11 Covid-19 deaths, Chittoor nine, East Godavari six, Anantapur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam five each, Srikakulam and West Godavari four each, Kurnool three, Guntur and Vizianagaram two each, Kadapa and Nellore one each in a day.