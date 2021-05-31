Andhra Pradesh reports 7,943 new coronavirus cases and 98 deaths

Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week. In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Monday, as many as 7943 new out of 83,461 samples conducted taking the total number of cases to 16,39,085 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll has also increased and about 98 people have been dead in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths to 10,930 while the recoveries has been increasing daily with as many as 19,845 people recovering from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours. The active cases stand at 1,53,795 till date.

Going by the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest 1877 cases followed by 1283 in Chittoor in, 799 in Guntur respectively.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended lockdown to the next ten days keeping the relaxations same. Also, the government gave green signal to the Anandaiah medicine based on the CCSR report.