Andhra Pradesh reports 8,976 new coronavirus cases and 90 deaths

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week. However, deaths have been maintained at constant level by reporting close to 100 deaths daily. According to the health bulletin released a while ago, in the last 24 hours, 83,690 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 8,976 were diagnosed with corona positive taking the total number of cases to 17,58,339. Similarly, 90 people died due to corona.

Meanwhile, 13,568 people have recovered from the epidemic. So far in the AP state as a whole 16,23,447 people have recovered from the corona and been discharged. Currently 1,23,426 cases are active. As many as 1,97,91,721 people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.

Going by the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest 1669 cases followed by 1232 in Chittoor, 995 in Anantapur district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 298.







