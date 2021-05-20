Andhra Pradesh: Resolution against privatisation of Vizag steel plant passed in assembly

A resolution was passed in the AP Assembly opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The resolution, introduced by Industry Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, was passed by the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Apart from privatization, the CM mentioned five alternatives in his letter. He said that captive mines should be allotted to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and there was every possibility of getting rid of the steel plant losses. He reminded once again that Visakha Ukku is associated with the self-respect of Telugus.

Visakha Ukku is the right of Andhras, said MLA Gudivada Amarnath. They demanded that the steel plant has been set up with the death toll of 32 and that a captive mine center be allotted to the steel plant. The Center was asked to reconsider the privatisation of the steel plant. It is learned that there have been serious concerns over the past few days against the central government's decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant.



However, Chief Minister YS Jagan assured the Steel Conservation Commission representatives in February that a resolution would be passed in the assembly against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

