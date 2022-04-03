Andhra Pradesh: Retired Army employee duped of Rs. 20 lakh in Chittoor district

A retired Army employee has lost Rs 20 lakh after being caught in a work from home trap thrown by cyber criminals who could easily make more money. The army employee realised that he had been deceived and complained to the police. According to a report by CI Srinivasan on Saturday, a retired Army employee from the zone clicked on a link titled Work from Home.



He has paid Rs. 20 lakh when the fraudsters said that he would be paid Rs. 40 lakh. However, the cyber criminals asked him to pay Rs 8 lakh more. Realising that he had been deceived, he complained to the police.

Police also learned that a young man from Kota was also duped on a large scale. Information that the young man did not come forward to complain with the intention of defamation. The victims were immediately asked to lodge a complaint with the police.