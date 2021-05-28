TDP chief Chandrababu alleged that work on projects in the state was being delayed in the name of reverse tendering. He said it was confusing when the irrigation projects would be completed. Chandrababu spoke as part of the second day of Digital Mahanada on Friday.

He reminded that during their reign, they gave water to the Pulivendula and protected the trees. "Measures were taken to prevent drought in Rayalaseema and eight lakh agricultural plots have been dug in the area," Naidu said . He said that during their tenure, they had implemented farmers crop insurance without any hassle and purchased grains that were damaged during cyclone. Chandrababu alleged that there were irregularities in the procurement of grain at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 resolutions were being discussed in Mahanadu today. It is learnt that four resolutions related to Andhra Pradesh and three of Telangana and another three joint resolutions are likely to come up for discussion. In connection with the AP, resolutions were introduced on the Irrigation Project, uprooted agriculture, welfare, weakening of employment guarantee scheme, pending bills, special status and so on. Also, the government will take decisions on public health negligence in Telangana, the problem of unemployment, closure of industries, education, underdeveloped women and so on.

Earlier, Chandrababu paid tributes to the former chief minister and legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao on the 98th birth anniversary