Andhra Pradesh Revokes Land Allotments for 13 Companies in Amaravati

Amaravati: In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Sub-Committee on Land Allocations has cancelled land allotments for 13 companies in Amaravati, citing various reasons. The decision, taken at a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, also included modifications to several other allocations made between 2014 and 2019.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Ponguru Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, Kandula Durgesh, Kollu Ravindra, and T.G. Bharat, along with senior officials, including Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar and CRDA Commissioner K. Kannababu.

Speaking to the media, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana revealed that out of 131 companies or institutions allotted land in Amaravati, only 31 would retain their allocations, while two would be relocated. Another 16 companies would see modifications in their allocations, either through changes in land area or relocation. The land allotments for 13 companies were completely revoked.

Push for Amaravati’s Revival

The decision comes amid renewed efforts by the state government to accelerate Amaravati’s development, which had stalled in the past few years. Mr. Narayana accused the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of neglecting the capital project. He claimed that while tenders worth ₹43,000 crore had been issued earlier, only ₹9,000 crore worth of work was completed before the government changed.

“After the NDA government took charge, it took nearly eight months to resolve multiple legal hurdles. Now, new tenders worth ₹48,000 crore have been invited, and agencies have been finalised for various projects. Once the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) gives its nod, agreements will be signed, and Amaravati’s construction will begin in the next few days,” he said. He attributed delays in the tendering process to the Model Code of Conduct in place for the upcoming MLCA elections.

Amaravati’s Funding Model

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav reaffirmed the government’s commitment to Amaravati’s development, stating that the project would be funded entirely through land sales, ensuring that the state treasury remains unaffected. He credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for implementing a self-sustaining financial model for the capital’s construction.

Taking aim at the previous YSRCP government, Mr. Keshav accused former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of misleading the public by claiming that Amaravati required ₹1 lakh crore for completion. “We will prove that the capital can be built without such an inflated budget