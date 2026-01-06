Men's HIL: Kane Russell’s hat-trick powers HIL GC to dramatic 3-2 win over SG Pipers in thriller

Chennai: HIL GC edged past SG Pipers in a thrilling Men’s Hockey India League 2025-26 encounter, clinching a dramatic 3-2 victory after a late penalty corner from Kane Russell sealed the contest in the dying seconds of their opening match of the competition.

Ky Willott (31') and Dilraj Singh (56') scored a goal each for the Pipers, while Kane Russell (35', 37', 60') netted a hat-trick for HIL GC.

SG Pipers made a lively start to their Men’s Hockey India League clash against HIL GC, using swift passing and early attacking moves to put their opponents under pressure. Their positive approach earned them a penalty corner in the fourth minute, but they were unable to capitalise on the opportunity.

HIL GC gradually settled into the contest and responded with a few attacking forays of their own to relieve the pressure. With less than five minutes remaining in the opening quarter, they earned a penalty corner, which also went.

The closest chance of the quarter came in the dying seconds when HIL GC threatened to break the deadlock, but the Pipers' goalkeeper Tomas Santiago produced a close-range save to ensure the first quarter ended goalless at 0-0.

The second quarter unfolded in an end-to-end fashion, with both SG Pipers and HIL GC stepping up the intensity and making frequent circle entries. Each side created multiple scoring opportunities and applied sustained pressure, forcing the defences and goalkeepers into action. Despite a few close calls at both ends, neither team could find the decisive touch in front of goal, and the contest remained finely poised at 0-0 as the teams headed into the half-time break.

Determined to break the deadlock, SG Pipers entered the third quarter with renewed intensity, and their approach paid dividends early on. Midfielder Ky Willott (31’) showed great composure inside the circle as he collected a pass, drove towards goal, and delicately lobbed the ball over HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo to give his team a much-needed lead.

The advantage, however, was short-lived as HIL GC responded strongly through drag-flick specialist Kane Russell (35’, 37’), who struck twice from penalty corners in quick succession to swing the momentum in his side’s favour. With no further goals scored, the penultimate quarter concluded with HIL GC holding a 2-1 lead.

Desperate to draw level, SG Pipers began the fourth quarter on the front foot, making multiple circle entries but struggling to find the finishing touch for much of the final period. HIL GC, meanwhile, threatened on the counter and looked to extend their lead, only to be repeatedly denied by some fine saves from Pipers' goalkeeper Tomas Santiago.

With less than five minutes remaining, the Pipers found a way back into the contest as Dilraj Singh (56’) converted a penalty corner to bring his side level. The relief was short-lived, however, as HIL GC earned a late penalty corner in the dying seconds, and Kane Russell (60’) made no mistake to complete his hat-trick and seal a dramatic 3-2 victory for his side in their opening match of the competition.