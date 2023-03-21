Andhra Pradesh RK Roja Slams TDP leaders for blaming YSRCP over assembly ruckus

Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja slammed TDP leaders for putting the blame On YSRCP party leaders to justify their wrong done by TDP leaders. They commented that nothing will happen if they get MLC.

Minister Roja told the media that since 2019, the TDP leaders are mad because they have not won anywhere. She said TDP accidentally got three MLCs, which were not won with their own votes and symbols. She said it is unfortunate to insult and attack the speaker in the assembly out of arrogance on winning three MLC seats under graduate quota.

Speaking on the GO1, RK Roja said that the GO was brought to provide protection to the people and opined that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will once again become the chief minister in 2024. She warned TDP leaders not to make filthy comments against the YSRCP leaders.