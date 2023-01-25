Andhra Pradesh: Roads getting more priority now, says govt

Vijayawada: The state government said it has been giving more priority to development of roads than the previous government.

In a statement issued late on Monday night, the government gave details of roads undertaken during the previous government and in the present government under Nadu-Nedu programme.

According to the statement, the previous government had undertaken 6,670 kilometre renewal works at a cost of Rs 2,772 crore in five years from 2014 to 2019. On an average, the previous government undertook 1,334 km work every year at a cost of Rs 554 crore.

From 2019 till now (2023), the state government has undertaken renewal works of 7,273 kilometre worth Rs 3,461 crore. An average of 1,818 kilometre road renewal works were taken up by the government at a cost of Rs 866 crores per year.

In the last three-and-a-half years from 2019 to 2023, the state government spent Rs 3,631 crore for the construction of 6,302 km roads. The government has also taken up 4,193 km long CC roads at a cost of Rs 1,241 crore in the last three-and-a-half years.

Around 6,735 km of ongoing construction works were undertaken at a cost of Rs 3,769 crore. The ongoing works are aimed to be completed in the coming year-and-a-half. The government has repaired 5,793 km of damaged BT roads at a cost of Rs 1,326 crore. The works will be completed in the coming year-and-a-half.

As part of implementing the Navaratnalu, the government has also taken up the construction of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, health clinics, BMCUs and digital libraries to provide better services to the people across the state. The government has spent Rs 4,248 crore in the last three and a half years for the construction of 11,709 buildings, the statement said.

Another 17,736 village secretariats, RBKs, health clinics and digital library buildings are under construction at a cost of Rs 3,360 crore. The ongoing works will be completed soon, it added.