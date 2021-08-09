Andhra Pradesh: SBI takes up mega plantation drive

Amaravati: State Bank of India (SBI), Amaravati Circle, has initiated a novel cause by planting 25,000 saplings on Sunday across the State as a CSR initiative of the bank.

To mark this, Sanjay Sahay, CGM of the Circle, has planted the first sapling at AO, Visakhapatnam.

Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Finance Minister, took part in the event organised by SBI at Anakapalle in this mega tree plantation programme.

Around 400 branches of the SBI in the State participated in this programme at different govt schools, hospitals, residential colonies and offices.

All the Regional Managers and staff in large numbers have attended and planted saplings.