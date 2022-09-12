Andhra Pradesh: SC Gurukuls secure 30 IIT seats

Tadepalli: Students of SC Gurukuls excelled in the JEE advanced examinations securing 30 IIT seats, said minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna while addressing the media at the YSRCP headquarters here on Sunday.

The minister informed the media that the 72 students of three JEE training centres at Chinna Tekuru, Edpugallu and Adavi Takkellapadu in the state appeared for the examination and 37 secured eligibility.

Fifteen students from Chinna Tekuru centre, 10 from Adavavi Takkellapadu centre and five students from Edpugallu centre got the eligibility. As per the eligibility, they will secure seats in NITs and other Central government institutions. He complimented the students for their achievement. Referring to the Navaratnalu programme of the state government, he said Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was the one and only Chief Minister in the country who fulfilled 98 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto.

He questioned the necessity of Anna canteens when the government was providing all the essential commodities at the doorstep of the poor people.