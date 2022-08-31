Andhra Pradesh: School teachers to register attendance through a mobile App from September 1

The Department of School Education issued a circular on Tuesday that all teachers and employees of all employers except private unaided in the state should register their attendance through the integrated attendance mobile app through the facial recognition system from September 1. It has been said that teachers should register their attendance through phone apps only. Apart from them, the non-teaching staff in all the offices under the control of the school education department should also register their attendance on this app.



It has been clarified that manual attendance should not be recorded in any offices from September 1. According to the rules of the Welfare Department of the Disabled, there is a special exemption for visually impaired employees. It states that they should register their attendance in manual registers separately. Meanwhile, it is learned that the facial recognition attendance system will be implemented in all departments within a month.



The Department of School Education has suggested that teachers and employees who do not have an Android phone should register their attendance through the mobiles of the headmaster or other teachers. It is suggested that the app should be downloaded and the registration of teachers and employees should be completed by Wednesday.

It has been revealed that attendance registration through the app is also applicable to the state head offices, zone, district offices, DIETS, MEO, and other offices of the Education Department. Regional Joint Directors of School Education, DEOs, and Headmasters have been directed to ensure that teachers and employees install the app for attendance registration.