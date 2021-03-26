Andhra Pradesh: SEB seizes 14.8 kg gold from a RTC bus in Kurnool, one arrested

The SEB officials have intensified inspections at Andhra Pradesh borders to curb the transportation of illegal alcohol, money, Red sandalwood logs and cannabis smuggling. Illegal money, gold and alcohol have been seized in recent times. Police have recently nabbed a gold smuggler near the Kurnool Panchalinga border check post in the vehicle inspections conducted at the checkpost.

Police have seized 14.8 kg of gold of worth 6.86 crore in a bag belonging to a man in an RTC bus. When questioned, he said that he was working as a clerk in a jewelery shop called Rayalaseema Bullion Com Trade Pvt Ltd in Tadipatri, Anantapur district. He said he was taking it from a gold shop in Hyderabad on orders of his owner Ramakrishna Reddy. The gold was seized and handed over to the Kurnool Urban Police due as the receipts were not provided. Police are registering and investigating the case.

On the other hand, a cash of amount Rs. 50 lakh was found in a car coming from Hyderabad. Gujjala Venkataswamy of Budhawarpet and two others were found. He said he was a former corporator and sold a plot of land in Hyderabad and bringing the money under the advance. He was arrested and handed over to the Kurnool taluka urban police for not showing proper documents regarding the money. The police said that they return the money if the documents are shown.