Andhra Pradesh: Second tranche of Rythu Bharosa funds to be released today

The second tranche of Rythu Bharosa funds for this financial year will be released by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Puttaparthi in Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday. In the first installment, 52.57 lakh farmers were provided with Rs 3,942.95 crores at the rate of Rs 7,500 each and for the second installment, each farmer will receive Rs. 4000.

The government is providing investment assistance to farmers in three installments each year, with each farmer receiving a total of 13,500 rupees. The first installment is Rs. 7500, the second installment is Rs. 4,000 and the third installment is Rs. 2,000. Eligible landowners, cultivators of Devadaya and forest lands, and tenant farmers belonging to SC, ST, BC, and minority categories will also receive investment assistance based on their details available on the web land.

In a span of four and a half years, a total of 33,209 crores has been provided to 53.53 lakh farmers, including the funds that will be released during CM Jagan's visit. The YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme aims to support and uplift farmers by providing them with financial assistance.