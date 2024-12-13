District administration is prepared to tackle rain situation says Joint Collector Shubham Bansal

Tirupati : The district administration is fully geared up to face any eventuality in the wake of heavy rains, said Joint Collector Shubham Bansal.

During a teleconference held with mandal officials on Thursday, he directed them to take all the required steps to avoid loss of lives, cattle and properties. He wanted the officials to stay at their workplace and coordinate with mandal officials for relief and rehabilitation of the affected.

Bansal sought the officials of Guduru, Kota, Chillakuru, TADA, Doravarisatram and Sullurupeta mandals to take up special measures since these areas are near to the sea and facing the brunt of the downpour due to the low pressure in Bay of Bengal. He told the officials not to allow people cross the overflowing causeways or streams. If required, setup barricades and sign boards alerting people to avoid crossing causeways that are in fully flow, he added.

The officials were told to clear blockage of drains and obstruction on the roads. The JC requested fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The Joint Collector said helpline set up at all mandal headquarters, divisional headquarters and district Collectorate to respond distress calls and respond immediately. The phone numbers are : district Collectorate - 0877-2236007; Gudur – 9849904062; Sullurupeta – 9441984020; RDO office (Tirupati) -7032157040; and Srikalahasti RDO office – 6281156474.