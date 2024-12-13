  • Menu
2 held, 10 red sanders logs seized

2 held, 10 red sanders logs seized
Task force personnel producing red sanders smugglers and seized logs before the media in Tirupati on Thursday

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 10 red sanders logs and arrested two smugglers in Sundupalli - Sanipaya section of Annamayya district on Thursday.

Tirupati : Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 10 red sanders logs and arrested two smugglers in Sundupalli - Sanipaya section of Annamayya district on Thursday.

Following the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu, supervised by task force SP P Srinivas and instructed by DSP Bali Reddy, RI Suresh Kumar Reddy and RSI Lingadhar team were checking vehicles near Sanipaya and stopped a vehicle, which appeared suspicious. Persons in the vehicle tried to escape, but police managed to nab two smugglers and seized 10 logs.

The arrested were from Annamayya district. A case wa been registered and investigation is on.

