Andhra Pradesh: Second wave of coronavirus hits Kakinada of East Godavari

The second wave of Covid -19 has adversely affected the people in the district and particularly school and college-going children. The education department in the district is put on high alert against the spread of Covid -19 cases after 180 Covid -19 positive cases were reported from Tirumala Junior College in Rajamahendravaram and government schools in the district. Steps are being taken by the education department with the help of the Medical authorities to curb the menace of the second wave of Covid-19. The Primary test has been conducted on the parents of those affected children. The authorities have declared the school premise has a containment zone. The education department Tirumala school and College has

District Education Officer S. Abraham told "The Hans India '' here on Wednesday said that the government schools precautionary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He said that steps are being taken to prevent mass gatherings at schools. He said that before entering the school the students should sanitize their hands. Another precaution is taken to curb the students in groups from attending nature's call. He said that except for Tirumala school no institutions have declared holidays. He also said that Covid -19 norms should be strictly followed both and in government and private institutes. According to Medical authorities, 160 containment zones have been declared in the district in various mandals including Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, and Kakinada as many of the Covid -19 cases were reported in the district. According to the officials three cases were reported from JNTU – K.