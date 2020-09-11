Andhra Pradesh seeks CBI probe into chariot case

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has taken a serious view of the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy temple chariot burning case, has decided to hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.



Following a series of protests by various Hindu religious organizations, including the BJP, the Chief Minister instructed the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang to write a letter to the Union Home Ministry seeking CBI probe into the incident. The 62-year-old chariot was parked in the temple premises when the incident took place. There were several versions saying that the incident took place perhaps due to a short circuit.

There was also another version that someone who was mentally unstable had set fire to the chariot. The state government ordered shifting of the executive officer of the temple. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas also sanctioned Rs 95 lakh for a new Ratham which would be ready for Rathotsavam in February.

Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Department-Rajamahendravaram K Prasad stated that some miscreants have reportedly set fire to the century-old 50-foot high wooden chariot which is meant to take the standing deity in a procession during the annual Kalyanotsavam celebrated in April. It was also said that the CCTV cameras installed there did not function when the incident took place. Antarvedi, it may be added is one of the most revered Vaishnavite religious centres in Andhra Pradesh.