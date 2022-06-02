Andhra Pradesh: Series of missing cases in Tirupati causes stir, police starts probe

Andhra Pradesh: In a shocking incident, three missing cases were reported in Tirupati on the same day. The cases were reported in different police stations in different incidents. A boy from Tirupati Chennareddy Colony went out of his house for ice cream and went missing. The parents complained to the police that they could not find their son.

In another incident, Monisha from Satyanarayana Purana went to the temple in the morning did not return home, Vivek from the city went to Tirupati to celebrate a friend's birthday and went missing for ten days.

The police, who have registered a total of three cases, are investigating from various angles. However, suspicions have been raised that a series of missing cases have been registered.