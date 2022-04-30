Andhra Pradesh: Seven arrested for indulging in malpractice

Chittoor: Chittoor police arrested seven persons who allegedly indulged in malpractice which was intended to get more marks to the students of Tirupati and Chandragiri-based four corporate schools in SSC Telugu examination held on April 27.

Seven persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the malpractice.

Producing the seven arrested before the media here on Friday, Anantapur Range DIG M Ravi Prakash along with Chittoor district SP Y Rishanth Reddy said the seven persons involved in the malpractice were identified as P Suresh working as Principal of Sri Krishna Reddy Chaitanya School, Chandragiri, K Sudhakar, NRI Academy, Tirupati, Arif, Principal, Chaitanya School, Tirupati, N Giridar Reddy, Vice Principal, Narayana School, Tirupati, K Mohan, Dean, Chaitanya School, Tirupati, Pavankumar Reddy, working as teacher in Nellepalli ZP High School in GD Nellore mandal, Chittoor district and B Somu also working as teacher in GD Nellore.

A complaint was lodged by DEO Purushottam after the Telugu question paper was posted after the Telugu examination had commenced on April 27. Police teams which were formed to investigate based on the whatsapp message (question paper) first nabbed Giridhar Reddy.

The sustained interrogation of the arrested led to the arrest of six others busting the malpractice, they said adding that it was found that the question paper was posted from Pavankumar Reddy's phone after the examination started in Nellepalli ZP School where he was working to Giridhar Reddy's whatsapp and from there to others and also on the Chittoor Talkies Media WhatsAPP Group resulting in the malpractice coming to open.

It was revealed in the enquiries that Pavan Kumar Reddy often received hefty amounts of Rs 10,000 and 15,000 from the corporate school employees who were keeping him in their hold, DIG said affirming that it was a malpractice and not leakage of the question paper. DIG said that the malpractice was a planned conspiracy on the part of the employees of the four corporate schools to benefit their students to get high marks to enhance the reputation of their schools to get more admissions.

Laudable efforts were made by Chittoor police for cracking the case within 48 hours, he said complementing Chittoor SP Y Rishanth Reddy and his officers. DSP N Sudhakar Reddy were present.