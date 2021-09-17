Andhra Pradesh: Seven gates lifted at Srisailam project as inflow to the project increases

The Srisailam Reservoir in Kurnool District is flooded with excess water and seven Radiant crust gates are being lifted and water is being released downstream due to flood flow from the upper reaches. The gates are raised 10 feet to release 1,95,881 cusecs of water through the spillway. Meanwhile, Srisailam is generating electricity at the right and left hydropower plants and releasing an additional 58,561 cusecs to the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.



The Srisailam reservoir received 1,25,731 cusecs of flood water from the upper catchment area of ​​the Jurala project and 38,799 cusecs from the Sunkesula reservoir. Currently, the Srisailam water level is 884.80 feet. The water storage capacity is 214.3637 TMC.

With the heavy rains, all the projects built in the Telugu states on the Krishna river are being filled up. The Jurala project in Mahabubnagar district was hit by heavy floods due to heavy rains. The flood is increasing by the hour for the project. The authorities raised 20 gates and let the water down as the project was receiving an inflow of 1.70 lakh cusecs. With this, 169 thousand cusecs of water is flowing towards Srisailam. Authorities warned people in the Krishna river basin to be vigilant and fishermen not to go fishing as heavy floods are coming from above.