Andhra Pradesh: Seventeen-month-old boy recovers from Black Fungus in Kakinada GGH

A 17-month-old boy from West Godavari district has become the youngest person to conquer black fungus. Assistant Collector Surya Praveen Chand and Kakinada GGH Superintendent Dr R Mahalakshmi spoke to the media at the hospital following his discharge from Kakinada GGH on Tuesday.

The assistant collector said the boy Janakinandan was the youngest black fungus victim to cure. Kakinada GGH doctors said the boy had been reborn and opined that the same treatment would cost at least Rs 70 lakh in corporate hospitals.



Covid Pediatrics Nodal Officer, Assistant Professor Dr M Venkateshwarlu said that 20 days ago, the boy was admitted to GGH in a critical condition. Dr MS Raju, Head of Department of Pediatrics, said that the medical services were provided under the supervision of Dr Mahalakshmi, under the supervision of Dr Krishna Kishore, ENT HOD.



On June 3, Janakinandan underwent surgery by Dr Krishna Kishore under the supervision of Dr Sudhir to remove the fungus through the sinuses and was kept in the pediatric ICU again after the surgery and continued his medical services under the supervision of Dr MS Raju. He was discharged on Tuesday after 12 days of complete monitoring. The boy will be tested once every ten days, and the monitoring will continue for a few months.



Dr Mahalakshmi said that the best medical services and expert medical teams are available at Kakinada GGH and advised people not to get into financial trouble by joining corporate hospitals. The boy's parents Padma and Kiran thanked the doctors. The meeting was attended by CSRMO Dr Anita along with RMO Dr Deepti and HODs of various departments.