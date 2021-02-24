Andhra Pradesh: Several flights diverted due to heavy fog at Gannavaram airport

Gannavaram airport was shrouded in heavy fog on Wednesday morning due to which a SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Gannavaram Airport was unable to land. The SpiceJet flight heading from Bangalore to Gannavaram Airport with about 50 passengers has moved eight times for about half an hour due to low visibility.

Later, the flight went back to Hyderabad as it could not land. An Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Gannavaram and another Indigo flight from Delhi had moved in the air due to fog. The situation remained the same for almost till 10 clock.

On the other hand, the officials said that an Indigo flight from Delhi to Gannavaram airport was diverted to Patna as it could not land. Meanwhile, the airport officials said several flights were diverted due to the fog and opined that they were reviewing the situation from time to time. The officials said the planes would be allowed to return to landing once the fog conditions cleared.