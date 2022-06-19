Andhra Pradesh: Several injured as a travels bus collides with a lorry in Tirupati

In a tragic incident, a travels bus carrying 30 passengers from Narasapuram to Bangalore collided with a passing cement lorry at Peruru Banda on the Puthalapattu-Naidupet National Highway in Tirupati district.



The driver of the bus, a cleaner and several other passengers were injured in the incident. The front part of the bus was crushed. The driver was trapped in the cabin of the bus and was pulled out with the help of police and locals.

The injured have been shifted to Tirupati Rua Hospital at 108 for treatment. MR Palli police have registered a case and are investigating.

It is learnt that the accidents are happening due to the over speeding and careless driving.