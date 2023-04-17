Andhra Pradesh: Severe heatwaves predicted in 116 mandals in the state today

Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department and Disaster Management Agency have issued warnings to the public saying that there could be heatwaves in many mandals of AP on Monday and Tuesday. It advised people to be careful and go out only if necessary and to take precautionary measures. In Anakapalli and NTR district, the impact of heatwaves will be highest.



The officials said that temperatures of 41-43 degrees are likely to be recorded in Telangana as well today and tomorrow. Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has said that there is a chance of light showers in some areas.

According to IMD estimates, heatwave likely to occur in 116 mandals on Monday and 61 mandals on Tuesday. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Managing Director of AP Disaster Management Authority advised to take adequate precautions from the sun.

As many as 7 mandals on Alluri Sitaramaraju district 7, 15 in Anakapalli, 8 in East Godavari, 4 in Eluru, 6 in Guntur, 9 in Kakinada, 6 in Krishna, 4 in Nandyal, 15 in NTR, 2 in Palnadu, 10 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 3 in Srikakulam, 1 in Visakhapatnam, 13 in Vizianagaram and 13 in YSR Kadapa district are likely to be affected by heatwaves.

However, on Sunday, severe heatwaves was reported in 100 mandal in Anakapalli, Kakinada 3 and Vizianagaram districts.