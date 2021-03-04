Andhra Pradesh: Single window system set up for municipal polls, says Commissioner Girisha

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner PS Girisha informed that the corporation has set up a single-window counter to facilitate the candidates and give the election-related permissions at one place to ease the process.

On Thursday, Commissioner Girisha inspected the newly set up single-window counter which is forgiving election permissions and interacted with staff over receiving applications from election candidates. In this connection, he instructed the staff concerned to be available during working hours at counters to facilitate the election candidates to be given the required permissions in terms of issuing vehicle passes and police permissions.

Later, the Commissioner inspected the ballot paper setting centre and randomly examined various ballot paper arrangements. And directed the staff to take care in arranging postal ballots for municipal polls and said make the arrangements foolproof as per the state election commission guidelines.

Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleswar Reddy and other officials took part in commissioner inspection.