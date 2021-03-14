Andhra Pradesh: Six farmworkers die in road accident near Nuzvid

VIJAYAWADA: In a ghastly accident, six farm laborers died and six more injured near Gollapalli village of Nuzvid Mandal, Krishna district on Sunday morning. A speeding unknown vehicle dashed the autorickshaw while the vehicle was proceeding towards Bapulapadu Mandal as farm workers were going to attend the workshop. The victims belong to Lion Tanda in Nuzvid mandal.

The police on knowing the information rushed to the spot and shifted some victims to Nuzvid government hospital and some others to Vijayawada government hospital. The local residents of Gollapalli village said the unknown vehicle after dashing the autorickshaw not stopped and proceeded. Five workers died on spot and one more died while shifted to Vijayawada government hospital. Nuzvid police are investigating the case. Full details are awaited.