Andhra Pradesh: Six labourers electrocuted to death in Anantapur district

In a tragic incident took place in Anantapur wherein six labourer electrocuted to death in Dargahonnur of Rayadurgam Bommasahal mandal of the district. A farmer named Dubbanna was cutting the castor bean crop and putting it in the tractor when the electric wires fell on the tractor.

As a result, the women at the tractor was electrocuted along with five others and died on the spot. The locals informed the police.

Three months ago, in Chilakondaiyapally village of the same district, on June 30, an auto carrying 12 people were electrocuted. As a result, six agricultural women laborers died and three others were seriously injured.