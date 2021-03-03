Andhra Pradesh: Six year old allegedly kidnapped in Tirupati, police begins probe

The kidnap of a boy in Tirupati has caused a stir. Going into details, a six-year-old boy has gone missing near the Alipiri Link bus stand. The Shivam Kumar Sahu family came to Tirupati from Chhattisgarh on the 27th of last month to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. The boy went missing while walking on the footpath on his way to Tirumala.

The boy's parents had lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the CCTV cameras recording shows that a man sitting next to them had kidnapped the boy. Police have sent special teams to the area to find out the whereabouts of the boy. The boy was seen being carried on the road after being kidnapped.

The police are working hard to identify the culprits based on CCTV footage of the area where the kidnap took place. The incident has come to light after five days. The police have to give clarity regarding the kidnap.