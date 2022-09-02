Andhra Pradesh: Snags hit facial recognition app on Day 1

Vijayawada: The facial recognition app introduced by the state government for the attendance of teachers which has come into effect on Thursday led to teething problems.

Majority of the teachers were reluctant to download the app in their personal mobile and those who downloaded could not register their attendance in time due to technical issues like slow network.

The teachers said that as per rules they are not supposed to carry the mobile phone inside the school but now they will have to carry the mobile and will have to spend more time due to weak signals. In the last 15 days, they experimented and most of the time their attendance was registered late.

In view of this, Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana held a meeting with teachers on Thursday evening with teachers. He reiterated that they will have to follow the new rule and said that the technical issues would be resolved in 30 days' time.

He said the government will not install any special devices in schools and all teachers will have to download the app.

One of the leader of Municipal employees association said that around 14,000 municipal teachers were present in the state. He said that at some places some mobile networks are not capable of taking facial attendance.

He stressed the need for further update of software to overcome the initial problems. He said Headmasters were asked to take the facial recognition of teachers which has become another hectic task for them.