Andhra Pradesh: Son attacks father under influence of alcohol in Srikakulam

The incident took place on Thursday in Kothapeta colony of Bhavanapadu panchayat in the Santhabommali where a son attacked his father. According to locals and police, Koyyala Narayana of the village has three sons. The eldest son of them, Koyyala Polaiah asked his wife Lakshmi for money for liquor at around 8 am on Thursday.

The quarrel between the two escalated when he was told there was no money. Polaiah, who was enraged by his father Narayana's presence there, stabbed him indiscriminately without even seeing that he was his father and caused severe injuries to the back of the head and four other parts of the body. The locals then panicked as he came out with a sword and created a ruckus.

Upon receiving the information, Naupada police reached the spot and arrested Polaiah. Narayana, who was in a pool of blood, was rushed to Tekkali District Hospital in a 108 vehicle for treatment. He was rushed to Srikakulam General Hospital for better treatment. District Clues Team members Ramesh and Prasad inspected the scene and collected details. Naupada SI Sai kumar said the case was being registered and investigated.