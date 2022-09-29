Andhra Pradesh: Son bids adieu to mom and commits suicide in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident a youth commits suicide over depression of not clearing the debts in Malkapuram of Visakhapatnam. According to the details given by the police regarding this incident, Gatta Rajesh (25) lives with his parents in Alluri Sitaramaraj Colony (ASR Colony) area of ​​62nd Ward of GVMC. Rajesh took some loan from his friends.



In addition to this, as it became difficult to support the family with the father's earnings, he took more loans for the household needs. Two weeks ago he decided that there was no other way and he would die as the lenders repeatedly asked him for money. With this, Rajesh is depressed. Realizing this, the mother took him to a local pastor and was consoled. However, he asked his mother for tea at 5 pm on Wednesday. After drinking the tea given by his mother, Rajesh said bye bye mummy before going into his room and went into the room and hanged himself to his mother's sari.

The father and mother tried to retrieve the body hanging to a fan save their son but he was already dead. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and inquired. The body was shifted to KGH for post-mortem investigating is underway case.