Andhra Pradesh: Son of tea seller from Prakasam bags MBBS seat, sets example

A son of tea seller bags the MBBS seat and stood as inspiration to many proving that nothing is impossible when you have a strong determination. Going into the details, Dasari Vamsi Krishna, the son of Dasari Pitchaiah and Madhavila, who lives in the local Dharawarithota and runs a teapot in front of the Prakasham Bhavan, has achieved this rare feat.



Vamsi Krishna, who witnessed the hardships of his parents, also worked in a tea shop while studying and helped the family. He finally got a good rank in the NEET exam and got free seat in Gayatri Vidyapeeth Medical College, Visakhapatnam in counseling. Pitchaiah is making a living by borrowing Rs 1 lakh from SC Corporation and sending his son and daughters to higher studies. Daughter Vaishnavi is also studying first year of BTech who is financially supported by the Jagananna Vidya Deevena provided by the State Government.



Special congratulations to Minister Balineni



State Minister for Power, Forests, Environment and Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy specially congratulated Dasari Vamsi Krishna for securing a seat in MBBS. Minister Balineni, who arrived on Wednesday evening to attend an event in Ongole Chandraya Nagar, patted Vamsi Krishna

District SC Corporation ED Thoothika Vishwanath Srinivas explained to the Minister about the difficulties faced by Dasari Vamsi Krishna on this occasion. He said he worked hard selling tea at government offices and got an MBBS seat. The minister pointed out that Vamsi Krishna's younger sister Vaishnavi was educated through the Amma Vodi scheme offered by the YSRCP government, as well as the Jagannath Vidya Deevena scheme after joining B.Tech. The allotment order for the MBBS seat in Visakhapatnam was handed over to Vamsi Krishna by Minister Balineni.





