  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Special team studies cashew crop losses

Collector Nishanth Kumar and experts interacting with farmers in Manyam district on Saturday
x

Collector Nishanth Kumar and experts interacting with farmers in Manyam district on Saturday

Highlights

A special team appointed by the government of Andhra Pradesh visited the remote villages and tribal habitations to estimate the loss occurred to cashew yields due to the recent gales in Kanya district on Saturday.

Parvathipuram Manyam: A special team appointed by the government of Andhra Pradesh visited the remote villages and tribal habitations to estimate the loss occurred to cashew yields due to the recent gales in Kanya district on Saturday.

The government appointed Dr R Uma Maheswara Rao, P Hari Kumar, R Srinivasa Rao to examine the situation of cashew crops.

The experts along with collector Nishanth Kumar visited the cashew gardens in Dokisila village.

The officials interacted with farmers and inquired about the losses and said that the horticulture experts would give suggestions to revive the trees and to get better flowering in next season.

Farmers appealed to the officials to sanction compensation for losing crops.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X