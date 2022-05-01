Andhra Pradesh: Special team studies cashew crop losses

Parvathipuram Manyam: A special team appointed by the government of Andhra Pradesh visited the remote villages and tribal habitations to estimate the loss occurred to cashew yields due to the recent gales in Kanya district on Saturday.

The government appointed Dr R Uma Maheswara Rao, P Hari Kumar, R Srinivasa Rao to examine the situation of cashew crops.

The experts along with collector Nishanth Kumar visited the cashew gardens in Dokisila village.

The officials interacted with farmers and inquired about the losses and said that the horticulture experts would give suggestions to revive the trees and to get better flowering in next season.

Farmers appealed to the officials to sanction compensation for losing crops.