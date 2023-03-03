Andhra Pradesh: Special trains announced through Vijayawada amid passenger rush

The South Central Railway officials said that in view of the rush of passengers, special trains will be run from different areas via Vijayawada. Sir Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangalore–Narsapur (06549) express will leave Sir Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangalore station at 11.20 am on 5th of this month and reach Narsapur at 6.30 am next day. On the return journey this train (06550) will leave Narsapur at 3.40 PM on 6th of this month and reach Sir Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangalore at 10.30 AM the next day.



Also, Sir Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangalore – Narsapur (06521) train will leave Sir Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangalore station at 11.20 am on 3rd of this month and reach Narsapur at 6.30 am next day. On the return journey this train (06522) will leave Narsapur at 3.40 PM on 4th of this month and reach Sir Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangalore at 10.30 AM the next day.

Sir Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangalore–Kachiguda (06523) will leave Sir Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangalore station at 3.30 pm on 3rd and 5th of this month and reach Kachiguda at 5.20 am the next day. On the return journey, this train (06524) will leave Kachiguda at 10.55 pm on 4th and 6th of this month and reach Sir Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangalore at 11.45 am the next day.