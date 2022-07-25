Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam project gates closed as the floods receded

The officials have closed the gates of the Srisailam reservoir as the flood receded. The authorities released water through a gate till 10 o'clock today and closed it as the flood flow decreased. While 76,294 cusecs of water is coming in, 31,567 cusecs of water is being released from the right bank power station, 31,784 cusecs of water was released from the left bank power station and 26,560 cusecs are being released downstream through the spillway.



The flow of 24,968 cusecs continues from Jurala and Sunkesula. The full water level of Srisailam reservoir is 885 feet and the current water level is 881.70 feet and 197.45 TMC water stored against 215.80 TMC. Meanwhile, Power generation is continuing in the right and left bank hydropower station. 62,638 cusecs of water is being released to Sagar through power generation.



As the flow of Godavari gradually receded, the water level at Dhawaleshwaram dam is up to 11 feet. A total of 5,200 cusecs of water is being released into crop canals and 8.58 lakh cusecs of water into the sea. On the other hand, flood flow continues to Somasila reservoir in Nellore district. Officials of the Irrigation Department said that 4,622 cusecs of flood will come to the reservoir due to the rains above. The Somasila reservoir has currently 56 TMC water out of 78TMC.