Andhra Pradesh: SSC Public Examinations begins in the state today

Andhra Pradesh SSC public examinations have started in the state on Wednesday. The government has already made all the arrangements for the exams, which will be held from today (Wednesday, April 27) to May 9. A total of 6,22,537 students will appear for the exams. Of these, 3,20,063 were boys and 3,02,474 were girls. The government has set up 3,776 testing centers across the state.



The examinations will be held daily from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on scheduled dates. Students must arrive at the test centers by 8.30am. Director of Government Examinations D. Devananda Reddy said that they will be allowed to enter the examination centers till 9.30 am and after that no one will be allowed inside. As there are currently 26 districts in the state, the former 13 district education officers will be the nodal officers for the new districts.

For the first time in the history of Class X examinations, a 24-page booklet will be distributed to students. The answers should be written in these. The details mentioned in the OMR sheet in Part-1 should be verified with the information in the hall tickets. Students should not write roll numbers, their names, school names in the 24 page booklet. Also roll numbers should not be placed on graphs or map points. Answer sheets with roll number will not be evaluated. Such persons are considered to be guilty of malpractice.