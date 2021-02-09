Andhra Pradesh: State govt. will buy Visakhapatnam steel plant if necessary, says Vijayasai Reddy

The decision over privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant has sparked outrage across the state. The issue of privatisation is opposed by all parties beyond politics. They declared that they were ready for any struggle to retain the steel. The ruling YSR Congress party in the state also blamed the central government's decision. On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Meanwhile, YSRCP parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy made a sensational tweet on the issue of steel plant privatisation. Vijayasai Reddy's tweet has now become a hot topic in political circles. It became interesting what intent he would have tweeted.

"Everyone welcomes Jagan's constructive suggestions on the privatisation of Vizag Steel. He wrote to the Prime Minister that Vizag Steel would come into profits if the mines were allocated. The state has shown a rare courage to go ahead and buy the Vizag steel plant itself if necessary," he tweeted. Currently this tweet has gone viral on social media.

However, it remains to be seen Whether Vijayasai Reddy's tweet is his own opinion or a government decision. If it is a government decision, then there is a heated debate over how the state government will acquire the Rs. 2 lakh crore steel plant.







