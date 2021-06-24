Andhra Pradesh: Supreme Court hears petition on SSC, Inter exams, asks to take a decision soon

The Supreme Court has heard a petition filed on the conduct of tenth and inter examinations in Andhra Pradesh. On this occasion it made key remarks on the government's decision to conduct the tests. Under the current circumstances, it has warned the government that any student who dies due to corona infection will have to pay Rs 1 crore compensation to each family.

The court examined the affidavit submitted by Andhra Pradesh government and commented that clear information was not submitted and question about action plan to be followed to conduct the examinations. The supreme court has said that the government should provide all kinds of logistics facilities and has ruled that the government is responsible for the protection of students and staff.

The supreme court recalled the situation of second wave and questioned what if the third wave comes while the examinations were held. "The students will be effected a lot with such a scenario and government should take a decision keeping in view of dangers," Supreme Court said.

In this context, the lawyer on behalf of the government said that they need some time to discuss and make a decision. However, the court said it could not give much time in the matter and directed the government to announce the decision by Thursday evening. Made it clear that a decision had to be made right now.

The state government submitted an affidavit on Wednesday on the Tenth and Inter examinations in AP and said that they are moving ahead with the conduction of the exams keeping in view the future of the students. It said arrangements would be made to conduct the tests as corona cases were declining in the state. It also submitted to the Supreme Court the details of active cases in the state along with the reduction of daily positive cases. The supreme court, however, questioned the government on whether the students' lives were at stake.