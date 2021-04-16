Andhra Pradesh: Suspended judge Rama Krishna arrested in Chittoor for remarks on YS Jagan

The suspended Judge Rama Krishna of Chittoor district was arrested on charges of trying to incite hatred among the people against the constitutionally elected Andhra Pradesh government and CM Jagan. With the complaint of Jayaram Chandraiah of Chittoor district Rama Krishna was booked by the Pileru police under section 124A of the IPC. In this backdrop, while going to Madanapalle for coronavirus tests due to fever for two days, he was detained near NTR junction and was remanded in custody for 14 days after producing him before a magistrate. The police have shifted Judge Rama Krishna to Pileru sub-jail.

The case was registered against Rama Krishna for his remarks during a discussion on a TV channel on April 12 where he spoke against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy terming him to narakasura. Jayarama Chandraiah complained about this and sections 153 and 153A were also registered against Ramakrishna along with Section 124A.

Judge Ramakrishna was furious at the arrest. Ramakrishna had lodged a complaint with the Pileru police alleging that the the CM YS Jagan had made similar remarks stating that Chandrababu should be shot dead during 2018 Nandyal by-election. However, Pileru police said that they have not received any complaint from Rama Krishna. Rama Krishna has been arrested in a case previously as well.