Andhra Pradesh: Tahsildar joins his daughter in govt. school in Krishna district

In a most interesting incident, Krishna district's Vissannapeta Tahsildar Murali Krishna stood as a role model for many parents across the state by enrolling his daughter in government school. He himself brought his daughter Sanjana in the car and took admission in MPUP school in Krishna district. Tahsildar's daughter Sanjana is studying second class.

The school teachers where Sanjana was admitted had praised the decision of tahsildar for his ideal thinking and putting faith in government schools. The locals also hailed Murali Krishna for his deed. Earlier, Sanjana has reportedly completed first class in a techno school last year and now she will be continuing her studies in MPUP schools from second class.

