  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended

TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended
x
Highlights

Registration and online application submission for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) have been extended until May 4 without any late fees.

Hyderabad : Registration and online application submission for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) have been extended until May 4 without any late fees.

According to the officials, interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest to secure their preferred examination centre. For more information, candidates can visit the official website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/, said a senior official.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X