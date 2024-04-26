TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended

Hyderabad : Registration and online application submission for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) have been extended until May 4 without any late fees.

According to the officials, interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest to secure their preferred examination centre. For more information, candidates can visit the official website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/, said a senior official.