Live
- Tension escalates at Gun Park as Harish Rao arrives with resignation letter over farmer loan waiver
- Delhi Civic Body Elections Postponed Due To Presiding Officer Nomination Delay
- Arun Govil Rebuts "Outsider" Label Ahead Of Lok Sabha Debut In Meerut
- 15 Telangana boys bag perfect 100 percentile in JEE Mains Session–II
- Bheemili developed with Rs 3,800 cr in TDP rule: Ganta
- Special Police Observer reviews poll arrangements
- TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended
- Andhra Paper lockout creates stir
- Cyberabad cops ban drone flights for V-P visit today
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 26 April
Just In
TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended
Highlights
Registration and online application submission for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) have been extended until May 4 without any late fees.
Hyderabad : Registration and online application submission for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) have been extended until May 4 without any late fees.
According to the officials, interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest to secure their preferred examination centre. For more information, candidates can visit the official website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/, said a senior official.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS