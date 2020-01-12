Andhra Pradesh: TCS likely to open its services in Visakhapatnam

With the efforts of IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the government is making efforts to set up large industries in Andhra Pradesh especially in Visakhapatnam. Off late, the country's biggest MNC Tata Consultancy Services has given the nod to set up an office in Visakhapatnam.

State IT department chief secretary Kona Shashidhar said the minister had already held two meetings with TCS representatives in Bangalore last September. He also opined that the minister had held another discussion in Nagpur to which TCS representatives responded positively to open its services in Visakhapatnam.

The minister is likely to meet the officials of the company's head office in Mumbai to invite them to Visakhapatnam. Shashidhar asserted that the new IT Policy Framework is also ready and said that several companies are looking forward to investing in the state/