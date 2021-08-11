Andhra Pradesh: TDP alleges 'suppression' of Dalits

Mangalagiri: Former minister and TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu on Tuesday condemned the suppression of 'Dalits Prathighatana' rally by the YSRCP government and the police with total contempt for the fundamental rights of the weaker sections. He expressed concern that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy won the election with the SC, ST and Minority votes in 2019 but, after coming to power, he has been suppressing them with an iron hand. The police were behaving in a high handed manner by not giving permission to the Dalit Prathighatana. The SC, ST leaders were not even allowed to express their democratic protests against the atrocities of the ruling party.

In a statement here, the TDP leader decried the manner in which the Dalit leaders were being placed under house arrest when they were going to take part in the Vijayawada rally. He demanded that the YSRCP government should explain why it was slapping the SC, ST atrocities cases on the SC, STs. Ironically, the SC, ST voters came under unprecedented exploitation and persecution under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime on which they put very high hopes before the elections.

Meanwhile, the Dalit organisations and TDP SC, ST leaders shouted slogans against the police for not giving permission to their Dalit Prathighatana rally. The protesters climbed on to the top of a kalyana mandapam in Vijayawada and expressed their protests. TDP official spokesman Pilli Manikya Rao and other leaders had heated arguments with the police.

The TDP SC, ST Cell demanded that the YSRCP regime publish a white paper on the steps that it has taken to prevent the atrocities against the Dalits. No funds were allocated for the Dalit welfare corporations. The Chief Minister should explain why the Ambedkar foreign education scheme was also stopped.

The Dalit leaders alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was ruling the state as if it were his agenda to harass and humiliate the poor SC, ST people. The Chief Minister should explain whether only his two children had the right to study in foreign countries or those bright students from the weaker sections.